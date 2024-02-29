Chiara Ferragni on Pomeriggio 5 responds to the accusations of having used an exit strategy to get out of the legal issues that concern her

In recent days the most popular topic of all the programs concerns the Ferragnez. The break between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez is the order of the day, especially given the latest news. In fact, according to the latest rumors the whole story, the separation may have been engineered to divert attention from the issue of the pandori. Today, Chiara Ferragni, to the microphones of Afternoon 5 talks about these accusations.

Chiara Ferragni at the microphones of Pomeriggio 5

Michel Dessìcorrespondent of Afternoon 5, managed to intercept Chiara Ferragni while she was on her way to work. The young influencer, stopped on the street by the correspondent of Myrta Merlin, who had also managed to track down Fedez, seemed slightly annoyed at the beginning of the conversation; but, at a later time, she spoke to the journalist explaining her opinion version of facts.

In fact, today the news circulated that Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have used an exit strategy to divert attention from the legal troubles of the young woman. According to some sources, there were two hypotheses for getting out of this uncomfortable situation: the first a third pregnancy, the second break. And the envoy of Afternoon 5 stopped the young digital entrepreneur, precisely to ask her about these events. In a first short interview the influencer he has declared:

“Nothing is fake, bye guys.”

“The separation between #Fedez And #ChiaraFerragni It's not a staging” All updates from correspondent Michel Dessì a #Afternoon5 pic.twitter.com/TtJa3ly4Qf — Afternoon 5 (@pomeriggio5) February 29, 2024

Stopped a second time while on her way to work Chiara Ferragni thus responded to the questions of Yes:

“No it's not an exit strategy, and it's also quite offensive that people think this.”

The young woman then continued jokingly with the correspondent, revealing to him that she too would like the lucky croissant. Hearing the words of the influencer it seems that the whole story is real and that the rumors about a possible exit strategy are just gossip and lies. This news had reached the newspapers via some sources very close to the influencer and as Fedez had also said to the microphones of Afternoon 5, neither he nor Chiara would have ever played on their children's skin.