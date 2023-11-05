With some posts on Instagram, Chiara Ferragni wanted to raise awareness among her vast audience of the importance of donating blood. The influencer said she did it for the first time these days, and launched an appeal to her followers to do the same. “Don’t be afraid,” explains the digital entrepreneur. “The whole procedure is quick and absolutely painless.” At the beginning of October, after being discharged from hospital, where he had been hospitalized for eight days due to bleeding due to two intestinal ulcers, Fedez had shared an appeal from Avis to donate. “I’m proud to have become one too,” Ferragni said.

In the shots, next to the post, Chiara Ferragni shows herself lying on the bed of the Milan Polyclinic intent on making her first donation, then together with doctors and nurses from the donation department. “I have wanted to become a blood donor for a long time and today I finally made my first donation. A small gesture which however is not so small: a single donation helps at least three recipient patients (each bag is divided into plasma, platelets and red blood cells) and the donated blood also helps research into many diseases and pathologies”, wrote the Fedez’s wife.

“Donating blood also has advantages for the donor: with each donation various preventive medicine screenings are carried out. It is taken for granted that hospital facilities have a lot of blood available but I was told that instead encouraging people to donate is very important because there is an ever-increasing need: if you have always wanted to do it and have never tried, don’t be afraid, everything the process is quick and absolutely not painful”, the entrepreneur’s message of encouragement. Finally Ferragni thanks all the donors, with a reference to the case of Fedez: “Thanks to all the donors for saving the lives of thousands of people, including that of my husband. I’m proud to have become one too.”