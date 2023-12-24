Chiara Ferragni loses another hundred thousand followers

Chiara Ferragni continues to remain silent these days, but in the meantime the number of her followers on Instagram is decreasing further (from 29.6 million in recent days after an initial drop, to 29.5 today).

Chiara Ferragni: expert Iulm influencer, 'will recover'

In the meantime, however, Maria Angela Polesana, professor at the Iulm University of Milan (Professor of Media Sociology) and author in 2017 of the essay published in the Mediascapes magazine 'Chiara Ferragni: the simulated body' and of the recent volume 'Influencers and social media' ( Franco Angeli editore) predicts a recovery of the digital entrepreneur in the medium term. “I don't think it's the end of Ferragni. There have been many companies involved in major scandals, which then managed to recover. People are willing to forgive when someone shows they know how to redeem themselves. I don't know how they will be able to do it, but I don't rule out that Chiara Ferragni will surprise us in the coming months and regain the top”, says the expert, analyzing with Adnkronos.

Pandoro della Ferragni, in Friuli there are those who want their money back

“Many people who participated in the Balocco and Chiara Ferragni initiative last year by purchasing the “solidarity” pandoro intend to ask for the refund of the money paid, considering that the purchase was made on the basis of misleading information linked to the destination of the proceeds of sales; even those who have not kept the receipt can protect their rights for reimbursement of the expense even in the absence of the relevant purchase receipt, by signing a self-certification”, writes friulioggi.it. And he explains: “The Legal Center of the FVG Citizen Defense Movement invites all users involved in the matter to send an email to [email protected] or by calling 0432 490180, to obtain information and assistance”

