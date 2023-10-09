How much does the sparkling tiara that Chiara Ferragni wore in her latest social photos cost? Here is the brand and the mind-boggling price

After the episode that worried all the fans of Chiara Ferragni and her husband Fedez, with the latter’s return home, serenity seems to have returned. They have been difficult days at the Ferragni house, to the point of wanting to take a break from everything, including social media.

We remember that, when her husband was ill and therefore hospitalized urgently, Chiara was in Paris for Fashion Week. Obviously, she did not hesitate to cancel all her commitments, to return home and be able to take care of her husband.

Now that the rapper has been discharged and seems to be better, the most loved, but at the same time most talked about couple is ready to return to their normality. Obviously, they are both back very active on social media. It is precisely on her Instagram profile that Chiara showed off hers sparkling tiara as a princess, here is its cost!

Chiara Ferragni like a princess: Here is the cost of her sparkling tiara

As soon as the situation stabilized and Fedez has returned home, Chiara and Federico wanted to thank all the people who wanted to support the latter. Through their social profiles they wrote “Thank you for all the love and closeness, nothing is taken for granted in these moments”, sentence accompanied by a family photo.

While Fedez continues his journey to get back into shape, Chiara has returned to her work commitments, without, however, neglecting her children Leone and Vittoria and her husband. In this regard, her latest posts are dedicated to them.

Precisely, he wanted to make a dedication to his two children Leone and Vittoria: “To you who have been my dose of lightheartedness these days“. She then wanted to share with her fans some unpublished shots taken during Paris Fashion Week, before her return.

She had reached France for some events, including: the Dior fashion show with a bon ton look, the business woman outfit at the Lancome for the evening in Paris.

In recent days, she has returned to remembering those days before the worry and fear that awaited her at home. She then wanted to show some photos in which she shows off a princess look. We are talking about the champagne-colored slip dess with slit and thin straps.

To give a precious touch to the dress she wanted to add two jewels that she loves very much, since they are part of her brand; Chiara Ferragni Brand. The necklace is part of the Emerald collection, composed of an emerald green pendant with a pavé of zircons, costing 99 euros.

But the accessory that attracted the most attention is the tiara. An exclusive of his brand, it is a silver-plated crown with white zircons. This accessory, on the official website of its brand, has a price of 199 euros.