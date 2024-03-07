«The dark side of Chiara» is the title of a new investigation by the weekly after the Pandoro Balocco scandal and a one million fine from the Antitrust which hit the influencer and digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni. And the uproar breaks out on social media.

The investigation

«A tangled network of companies, a swirl of shareholdings. Between cumbersome partners, investigated managers and low-paid employees, the influencer is at the head of an empire where transparency is not at home.” This is how the weekly L'Espresso, directed by Enrico Bellavia, launches its investigation.

Ferragni considers legal action

Chiara Ferragni has instructed her lawyers to evaluate any type of legal action, including that for compensation for financial and non-economic damages, against the publishing company of the weekly

Fedez: investigate the owner

Meanwhile, a response arrives from her husband Fedez, who attacks with Instagram stories, addressing L'Espresso directly: «When will a good investigation into your oil tanker owner? Look forward”. In the background, a photograph of Donato Ammaturo, publisher of the weekly, with the same clown make-up.

Fedez then reports some passages from Nello Trocchia's investigation on Domani («This is how Minenna “saved” Ludoil. Here is the empire of the king of Espresso»), where the alleged relationships emerge between Luidoil – Donato Ammaturo's company, publisher of L'Espresso since May 2023 – and Marcello Minenna, former director of the Customs agency and under investigation for corruption. The article explains how Minenna would have “saved” the Ludoil company, which operates in the wholesale of petroleum products.

Lucarelli: «That cover doesn't sink»

Selvaggia Lucarelli also speaks out, being the first to report anomalies in the communication of Pandoro Balocco. “The indignation of some over the cover is a clear indication of how many people ignore power,” she writes.

«That cover doesn't sink. It establishes the fact that Ferragni is a woman of great power and that as such she suffers the effects of the fall, earning irreverent, bitter, sarcastic covers. The precedents are infinite and very often concern politics.”