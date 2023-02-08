Just before 1 am, during the first evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023, Clare Ferragni launched the new Amadeus’ Instagram profile, @amadeusonoio , a username inspired by a jingle of the presenter. The first photo published is the one you see above with Ferragni, Amadeus and Gianni Morandi.

Finally Amadeus lands on Instagram

—

So far Amadeus shared the Instagram profile with his wife Giovanna Civitillo and in fact she was alone in charge of it. Now Chiara Ferragni has created one of her own and within minutes the presenter had already hundreds of thousands of followers. He said it was thanks to the influencer, but she, on the other hand, said she was also there “strength of Sanremo“. Of course, the followers are of all kinds, from simple spectators to Amadeus colleagues, such as Mara Venier, among the first to put the “like”. And then also other characters born on the Internet and also landed on TV, such as i The Jackal.