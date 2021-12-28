Without a shadow of a doubt, Chiara Ferragni is one of the most famous influencers in the world. On the occasion of the arrival of Christmas, the famous digital entrepreneur did not wear the classic Christmas sweater. On the contrary, it has decided to launch a new one fashion: the pullover with cat print.

At Christmas, there were many famous people who could not resist the temptation to wear Christmas Jumper. Among the latter there was also Chiara Ferragni who, however, proposed a ‘alternative to the classic Christmas sweater. Let’s find out all together details of the new fashion launched by the queen of influencers.

On the occasion of the arrival of the Christmas holidays, Chiara Ferragni has decided to spend a few days on the Dolomites together with his whole family. The famous influencer took advantage of the vacation on the snow to wear the coolest Christmas Jumper of the year. It is a classic light blue sweater with a nice drawing on it cat.

The garment in question was made by Alessandra Rich. This is the famous Italian designer who landed in London and that Kate Middleton dresses most of the time. The price of the sweater is staggering and without a shadow of a doubt it already is sold out.

On the other hand, it is not the first time that Fedez’s wife decides to show off leaders with an animal drawn on it. In fact, towards the end of November, the influencer had worn a luxurious one sweater signed by the fashion house “Ralph Loren“.

It is a model among the most sought after and is characterized by the print that has as its object a teddy bear embroidered. Vittoria also does not resist the temptation of sweaters a theme “animals”. Indeed, Ferragni, for her daughter’s first mountain holiday, chose some dresses plush toys characterized by the bear’s furry face and sweaters with rabbit ears.