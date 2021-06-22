Chiara Ferragni has long been the most followed Italian on Instagram. However, Ferragni’s “record” has been surpassed: Khaby Lame, after having achieved notoriety thanks to TikTok, now has more followers than Ferragni on Instagram as well.

Chiara Ferragni, hugely successful digital entrepreneur once in a while Italy how much abroad it is, with its nearly 24 million followers on Instagram, the most followed Italian on social media. Or rather, it was.

In fact, since yesterday another character – who has made social media a gold mine – has passed Ferragni. What is surprising is that the character in question, Khaby Lame, he achieved these results in incredible times.

Just a few months ago Khaby it was completely unknown. The 21-year-old then decided to use TikTok for pure pleasure, uploading videos showing the so-called “reactions“.

So, through the funny ones reaction video, Khaby Lame has really depopulated.

Recently, there was talk of Khaby how surprising was the speed with which the boy from Chivasso had reached incredible numbers on social media, especially on TikTok, where it is the third most followed in the world.

Khaby Lame: the new and Italian of Instagram

Khaby Lame has passed i 24 million followers up Instagram, “Ousting” Chiara Ferragni. Now he is the most followed Italian on Instagram, a record achieved in a very short time.

It was May when Khaby has begun to be present in articles, magazines and so on, for its very fast notoriety on the social network TikTok.

The boy, born in 2000 in Senegal, has always lived in Italy but it is still difficult for him to obtain citizenship. To the ‘Press’ Khaby Lame had thus answered the question relating to citizenship:

No, I do not have it. I'm so sorry. It's not right. For example, for this trip to the United States everything is difficult, even obtaining a visa. Yet they invited me as an Italian, I will go to Los Angeles as an Italian, because I am Italian. The other day my video was on the big screens in Tokyo and under it was written: Italian tiktoker.

In another interview for Chi, Khaby he had also said what dream he had since childhood. It looks like the 21-year-old is pursuing that dream and in record time:

As a child I dreamed of becoming like Will Smith. He has always been my idol. I repeatedly saw on TV Willy, the prince of Bel Air, I wanted to be like him.

He may not have become Willy, the Prince of Bel Air but surely, Khaby Lame, is now the Italian “king” of Instagram.