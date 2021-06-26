Khaby Lame is a very young star of the web who in recent days has surpassed Chiara Ferragni on Instagram in the number of followers, ousting her from the primacy of the most followed Italian on the social network. The video creator commented on the episode in an interview.

Until a few days ago Chiara Ferragni was the most followed Italian in the world on Instagram. With her 23.9 million followers, the digital entrepreneur held the record that she lost this week, surpassed by Khaby Lame, a web star who has 75 million followers on TikTok, and who has just reached 25.5.

Khaby Lame is a young Italian who creates funny videos and which are highly appreciated by users of various social platforms, so much so that on TikTok he is among the ten most followed profiles in the world.

In an interview for Fanpage, the 21-year-old video creator comments on his success and that of Chiara Ferragni.

The success of Khaby Lame

The videos of Khaby Blades I’m reaction videos which are based on a simple but very effective irony, usually taking into consideration his reactions to videos that are already very widespread in themselves, and to which he responds with his smile that has now become very popular.

Especially appreciated by the very young, the twenty-one year old from Chievasso has literally conquered the world through TikTok: its 75 million followers make him the third most followed Italian on the social, as well as one of the ten most followed users in the world.

With a profile Instagram which exists only since 2020 and just over a hundred post, Khaby Blades has a few days passed Chiara Ferragni on this platform social, reaching 25.5 million followers, against 24 for the digital entrepreneur.

Khaby Lame comments on overtaking

Over the past few days Khaby Blades was interviewed by Fanpage to comment on this overtaking of followers which makes it the most followed Italian of Instagram.

the star of social explained that he is not particularly interested in this record, and shows all his appreciation and respect for Chiara Ferragni, a pioneer in Italy on the use of social media such as influencer:

“I respect her a lot because she did something that had never been in Italy, she was the first to bring the world of influencer in fact, a great empire was created in Italy. She and I are two completely different things. I don’t care much about overtaking, because first, fourth, last doesn’t change anything, honestly. I am happy with the ranking, to be first, it is something that makes you proud, but I have never based myself on the rankings, above all TikTok, Instagram, everything. I keep doing video to make people laugh, even if I was eightieth, if I wasn’t known, I would have continued to make videos like I do now. “

