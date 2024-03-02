The neighbors' testimony raises fears that the end has come, but Blonde Salad does not lose heart

The words of Chiara Ferragni to Afternoon 5 remove any doubt: the moment she went through with Fedez was delicate. The news of the alleged breakup is spreading on the web, but both maintain confidentiality regarding their private sphere. They prefer to avoid going unbalanced, perhaps also to protect their two splendid children, Leone and Vittoria.

2024 has already reserved several delicate moments for the influencer of Cremonese origins, and he clings to a symbol of hope: the red horn for good luck given to her by the presenter Myrta Merlino. A simple and, at the same time, significant gesture, representing the desire to leave the worst behind and attract positive energy.

Have Chiara Ferragni and Fedez thrown in the towel?

Despite the worries, Chiara Ferragni continues to think positively. “Let's hope it brings luck”, he says to the envoy with a smile, thanking Merlin for the welcome gift. She was loudly supported by her followers, who remained close to her even after the Pandoro-gatethe Blonde Salad looks to the future eager to demonstrate its innocence, while the correspondent Michael Dessi has dropped a background story:

“The neighbors told me that on Sunday when Fedez left he stayed out in the garden for two hours and vented on the phone. In recent days Fedez came with a removal van”

The judicial misadventures would have played a fundamental role in the rumored crisis with Fedez. The first cracks were seen in the 2023 edition of the Sanremo Festival, when in front of the fashion blogger Rosa Chemical he kissed the rapper on the mouth, while he was performing on stage. Furthermore, the disagreements between the singer and her manager would have had an impact, Fabio Maria Damato. Although the collaboration had been going on for years, the singer would never have taken a liking to him.

The straw that would have broken the camel's back would have been the furious argument at a dinner with the renowned chef Carlo Cracco on Valentine's Day. Having left the love nest, Fedez would now live in an apartment alone. And his absence from the birthday party organized for the birthday of his first-born Leo did not go unnoticed.