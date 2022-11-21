It’s already Christmas time at the house of Clare Ferragni. A few days ago, the digital entrepreneur shared some shots on her Instagram page that portray the Christmas decorations and the beautiful and colorful Christmas tree. But do you know how much the decorations cost? Hold on tight because their price is certainly not within everyone’s reach.

At the house of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez Christmas has already arrived. On Instagram, the digital entrepreneur shared the shots of the colorful tree that makes all her followers lose their heads every year. In detail, everyone could not help but notice a detail that has not gone unnoticed.

Chiara Ferragni, it’s already Christmas at the influencer’s house: this is how much multicolor lights cost

Without a doubt Christmas tree by Chiara Ferragni has not gone unnoticed in the eyes of her millions of followers. However, in the decorations that the digital entrepreneur has chosen for her home there are some that have captured everyone’s attention.

It’s about the multicolored lights very particular. These, in fact, can change colors through an application installed on the mobile phone. From here, therefore, the lights can go from a multicolor to a neutral color, and can also give life to different sound effects.

The Christmas lights in question bear the signature of Twinkly, an Italian technology company and are distinguished precisely by the fact that they can change color and trend by simply downloading an application on your mobile phone. But do you know how much they cost? Brace yourselves because their price it’s really mind-boggling.

Peek into the website of the well-known company and you can discover that these intelligent lights have a variable cost ranging from 74 euros for the strips made up of 100 LEDs to 499 euros for the lights that are used to cover the entire Christmas tree. In short, a certainly high price that is certainly not within everyone’s reach.