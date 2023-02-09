After crossing the steps of the Ariston stage wearing a long Dior dress and a stole on the shoulders with the words “Pensati Libera”, Clare Ferragni ended up in the crosshairs of controversy. This time it was the true author of the motto who unleashed a storm on social media who published a video in which he claimed his sentence. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

In the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival, Chiara Ferragni held the role of co-host in prime time. The influencer showed up on the Ariston stage with a long Dior dress to which she combined a stole with the words “Pensati Libera” on it. It is a phrase that the digital entrepreneur has declared to be an idea of ​​the duo Claire Fontaine. However the reality is another.

Over the last few hours, a group of tattoo artists, The Black Scarsthey shared theirs on social media version of events. According to them statementsit seems that the motto “Think Free” is not owned by Fedez’s wife or Claire Fontaine.

However, the creative duo had already pointed out that some people had found the phrase in the city of Bolognafollowing a feminist march. The motto it was intended to send a strong message to women, bring attention to their rights and free them from the role imposed on them by society.

The group of tattoo artists have indulged in a tough guy outburst through a video posted on their Instagram profile. In the caption of the post they specified that “Think Free” should not be commodified and must not become a slogan. Currently, the influencer has not yet released any statement regarding the matter.