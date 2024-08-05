New revelations about Chiara Ferragni: “She’s in love again”

Chiara Ferragni is said to be in love again: the new rumor was launched by Alessandro Rosica, also known as the social investigator according to whom the influencer has already introduced her new partner to her family.

“As for Chiara Ferragni, yes, it’s true, she’s dating a man. There’s nothing wrong with that, she’s single like Fedez. Obviously she’s more reserved and contained, and she doesn’t have the hormones of 500k. If all goes well they’ll come out at Christmas. He’s also hanging out with her family now,” Rosica writes in a story published on her Instagram profile.

As revealed by Dagospia recently, it would be Silvio Campara, 45 years old, former model and now CEO of the deluxe shoe brand Golden Goose.

“There are rumors that Campara, although married and with children, is ready to give up everything (and everyone) to go on vacation with the very bruised former Instagram queen,” he writes Dagospiawhich cites people close to Ferragni.

The digital entrepreneur, as can be seen from the photos published on her profile Instagram, is currently on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, with her children Leone and Vittoria and her family.