Codacons, this time, does not give up and turns directly to Fabio Fazio, host of the program broadcast on Nove

After the refusal by the TAR for the appeal of the Codacons, a new episode of the “Codacons & Ferragnez” series arrives, broadcast in all newspapers. The Consumer and Environmental Protection Agency had made an urgent request to block the participation of Chiara Ferragni to What's the weather like. The consumer association demanded that there be a cross-examination, or rather, it considered the unilateral presence of a person who had committed serious crimes to the detriment of citizens to be incorrect.

What else did Codacons ask after losing the appeal to the TAR? This time, the protection body doesn't give up and takes action directly to Fabio Faziohost of the program broadcast on Nove, who will interview the entrepreneur on Sunday 3 March.

Chiara Ferragni, a What's the weather like, will undoubtedly indulge in confidences, revelations and details about the separation with her husband, whether it has occurred or been resolved. For this reason, many fans and onlookers await the evening of the interview with great tension.

The Codacons he suggested to Fabio Fazio a series of questions to be addressed to the influencer, expressing the belief that the host has already carefully evaluated the situation. On the other hand, the choice of the presenter who left Rai despite his huge audience successes is a delicate choice. Fazio, in fact, wanted to invite a guest involved in a complex judicial situation and media.

In the letter sent, the consumer association asks Fazio to ask some specific questions to Chiara Ferragni, in order to dispel the fears expressed to the Lazio TAR judges. A suspect, on the other hand, should not (and cannot) expose herself on the issues that are the subject of a possible trial.

Here they are proposed questions from Codacons for the interview with Chiara Ferragni:

Is there a possibility that he bought followers for his profiles? What was the reason for limiting comments to only positive ones in a specific period? Did you request to block the profile of a girl who criticized you? If so, what was the motivation? In many cases, she dressed her children in clothing from her own line. Do you consider this to be a form of advertising? Regarding the Balocco pandoro, do you think that the label gave the idea that the proceeds went to charity for sick children? Are you able to exclude this possibility? In the interview with 'Corriere della Sera', he stated that making charity public creates an “emulation effect”. Why did the contract with Balocco prohibit external communication of the donation for the “Pink Christmas” pandoro? Immediately after the Balocco affair, the posts on Easter eggs, also sold for charity and involved in the prosecutor's investigation, were deleted from his social profiles. What was the reason for this cancellation?

Codacons presents these specific suggestions, although these are rather provocative questions on a series of decisive issues within the judicial matter. It remains to be seen whether Fabio Fazio will decide to follow them. The expected interview appointment is set for 8pm on Sunday 3 March on Nove.