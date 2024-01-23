Chiara Ferragni investigated for fraud on the Easter egg and the Trudi doll: Here are the details and the new investigations by the prosecutor's office

New problems for Chiara Ferragni who once again will have to explain in detail the new investigations carried out by the Milan prosecutor against him. This time the Easter eggs in collaboration with Dolci Preziosi and the Trudi doll would also end up in the eye of magistrates and agents.

In fact, both collaborations were created for a charitable purpose just as the Influencer herself had explained on several occasions. After the Pandoro Balocco case in which it was the protagonist, any type of charitable collection that the latter has carried out over the years would seem to be called into question.

A new and important tired for Chiara Ferragni who seems to have no peace after the fraud investigation into the Balocco case. Let's see the further details together.

Chiara Ferragni, investigated by the Milan prosecutor for Easter egg fraud

After the Pandoro case, Chiara Ferragni is now under investigation for fraud also in relation to Easter eggs and the Trudi designer doll. In fact, yesterday, the digital entrepreneur received two other important accusations which, if confirmed, could worsen her condition towards the law and all her buyers.

We are talking about the investigation related to Easter eggs from Dolci Preziosi and some Trudi dolls that depicted the Influencer herself. According to what we read in the newspaper The messenger it seems that: “This is what emerges in the document that the Milan prosecutor's office sent to the Supreme Court prosecutor in response to the Cuneo prosecutor's office requesting the pandoro file, claiming a territorial jurisdiction that the Milanese magistrates claim because they believe there is continuity between the alleged scams and that therefore the entire file – where Ferragni is registered three times – must remain in Milan”.

According to the first reconstructions, in fact, the “charitable” sale of the eggs would have taken place in the same way as the pandoro. In the last few hours, however, the Dolci Preziosi company itself stated that it had no responsibility for the charity deal.