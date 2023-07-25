Chiara Ferragni in the crosshairs of social media, Fedez defends her

Fedez defends Chiara Ferragni on social media, but then deletes the tweet: this is what happened in the late morning of Tuesday 25 July when the rapper “answered” to Fran Altomare, a blogger and writer who ironically analyzes everything that happens on the net.

It all started when Altomare commented on a photo published on Instagram by Chiara Ferragni, who is currently on vacation in Sicily while her husband is with the children in Sardinia.

“Sicily is on fire. She (Chiara Ferragni ed.) from Sicily: Good Monday”: Fran Altomare wrote in a tweet.

“Of all the things you can do with 20 million followers and being in Sicily NOW, in the last place there is a post in which you say ‘Good Monday’” the blogger then specified.

Shortly after, Fedez’s response arrived on Twitter who wrote: “Take from Twitter a post by Chiara Ferragni made yesterday morning when the Civil Protection alert in Sicily refers to tonight. Well done Altomare, you have been of great use in this moment”.

A few minutes later, however, the rapper deleted the tweet while Fran Altomare, who in turn subsequently has his post on Ferragni, wrote: “Apparently, we made someone angry. Woe to expressing an opinion in any case legitimate, if we are talking about the ‘wrong’ person. Because you are looking for controversy, because ‘you need controversy’. Say hello to the inciminating tweet.”