The digital entrepreneur forced to intervene following the controversy raised against her: what happened

Clare Ferragni never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the digital entrepreneur has returned to occupying ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers due to some accusations made against her by some haters. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

A few days ago Prime Video launched the promo of the special episode of The Ferragnez which relives the adventure of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez during the week of San Remo Festival. On that occasion everyone will remember the story of the kiss between Rosa Chemical and Fedez and which placed the couple at the center of media attention for many weeks.

Following the promo images published by Prime Video, there were many who claimed that the couple planned everything down to the last detail. Among the many comments written under the promo, in fact, there was one that certainly did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the digital entrepreneur:

Confirmation that everything was planned.

The user’s words sent a rage Clare Ferragni which did not take long to get its answer. These were the words of the entrepreneur:

Watch the episode and you will understand many things instead of talking nonsense, thanks.

Despite the answer, there are many who continue to believe that the dispute that broke out between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez during the week of San Remo Festival has been a floor organized to get them talked about.

We just have to wait for the arrival of September 14, the release date of the special episode of The Ferragnez dedicated to San Remo Festivalto find out how things really went between the digital entrepreneur and your husband. Meanwhile, fans of the couple are excited and can’t wait to see the episode.