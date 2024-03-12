When facing complicated moments, which can concern both work and private life, it is very often useful to share your thoughts and concerns. In the age of social media, famous people often decide to share their problems with their fans. Just like he's doing right now Chiara Ferragni. The influencer indulged in a small outburst about one of her latest stories Instagram.

Chiara Ferragni speaks to her fans

Chiara Ferragni in this last period he finds himself at the center of multiple scandals, which concern both his private and working life. From December onwards, after the accusations linked to charity sales, the influencer shared less and less content. Slowly resuming his social activity, but exclusively showing his life with his children Leone and Vittoria. Only following her separation with Fedez, and some interviews, did the digital entrepreneur return to social and social life, albeit gradually.

Today, after a day spent with my children at the amusement park, Chiara Ferragni shares some of his private and intimate thoughts. In fact, the young woman lets herself go to a little one vent, where she thanks those who are always there and those who support her. She apologizes if she doesn't always share and publish content, but also asks for understanding from her fans given the difficult period she is facing. In the latest stories Chiara Ferragni He says:

“It's a really painful period privately, which I try not to talk about too much but it's heavy, so understand me if every now and then I publish less, if every now and then I'm in my thoughts a bit, etc. I do what I can, I always try to do what I can and sometimes I'm more up and sometimes I'm more down. I don't know, I think it's also right to show you this part, that is, I can't tell you everything, tell you everything, I don't even feel like telling you all the reasons why I feel bad. But I think it's right not to pretend that everything is fine and that I'm happy as hell and strong, sometimes I would like to be less strong and just a little more serene.”

Chiara Ferragni and her outburst on Instagram

Chiara tells what she feels to her fans who have often shown her solidarity and support. In addition to this outburst, Chiara anticipates a new project by Work. In fact, many have asked her about business trips to New York, and the young influencer explains that it is a new project that she is still taking shape. She and she anticipates that, if all goes well, she hopes to be able to make it official within a few months.