Chiara Ferragni gave an emotional and emotional speech during the wedding of her sister Francesca with Riccardo Nicoletti which took place yesterday at Castello di Rivalta, in the Piacenza area. The popular influencer dissolved into tears in front of the many guests present, remembering the best years spent together with her family.

Fedez’s wife appeared visibly and sincerely emotional at various times. “Every time I see Leone and Vittoria playing together, looking at each other, needing each other, it’s like being transported back 30 years when I experienced the same sensations together with my little sisters. I have few certainties in life: family and the infinite love that only she can give is one of them. And you Franci for me were that first love, the first friend, the first adventure companion, the first confidante, the constant presence in my days, my security, “said Chiara in her speech.

“Whatever I did, I knew that you were there to support me and I would do it for you. One look was enough for us to understand each other, but above all to make us feel calm: we were never alone and above all we would never feel alone because being sisters is a bond that lasts forever. That look accompanies us every time we see each other but it has transformed into a thousand different shades. We hug our children and feel like they are all brothers instead of cousins. Here, the love that binds me to you and Vale taught me love. True love. The love with which I also created my family. Unbreakable love,” she added.

Then the wish for the newlyweds: “What do I wish for you? May this be the love that binds you forever. That whatever happens, just looking at each other will make you feel stronger, that you can always count on each other, that you can teach the same love to Edo. Ricky, you have been part of this family for a long time. Now you are officially part of it. As you know, family is forever. Franci, little sister, I love you.” The other sister, Valentina, also gave a speech of good wishes, but managed to maintain a playful tone and not get emotional.