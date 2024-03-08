When we all find ourselves facing difficult times, we all react differently. For many people, sharing and addressing problems with other people is essential. This does not mean that a cry or a moment of venting is liberating. Today too Chiara Ferragni she let herself go and in one of her last stories, the entrepreneur tearfully explained what was happening to her.

Chiara Ferragni and the cover of L'Espresso

Chiara Ferragni has recently found herself at the center of many gossip and scandals. It all started with the question of selling pandoros for charity and then got to separation with Fedez. There are many rumors circulating around the couple and especially around the digital entrepreneur. Certainly for the young woman this is a really difficult moment, since she has to face a relationship crisis and all the events judicial that concern her.

Public opinion and newspapers that do not refrain from commenting on the story must also be addressed. Today, March 8, a day dedicated to the celebration of women, the cover ofExpressed it is dedicated precisely to Chiara Ferragni. But certainly not as praise; in fact the young woman is portrayed with the appearance of a clown.

Chiara Ferragni it is found at New York for work reasons, but still decided to comment on the story. Through an Instagram story, the influencer thanks those who are close to her at the moment, showing support and support. In the short video the young woman, in tears He says:

“I just arrived in New York, I'm here for work for a few days, I wanted to thank you all because I received hundreds of messages for that beautiful cover that was done. These are really difficult days for a number of different reasons. But you really help me a lot, you are always close to me and this thing does not go unnoticed. So thank you because even in the hardest moments you are there and it really is very important to me, thank you and goodnight.”

This is how the young woman comments on the issue, which obviously will also have implications from a legal point of view. In fact it seems that the young woman, through lawyers, has already arranged for one beware.