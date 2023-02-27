Without any shadow of a doubt, Clare Ferragni was one of the most anticipated co-hosts in the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival. Over the last few hours, the famous influencer has returned to talk about her experience at the singing festival. Here’s everything you need to know about her contract.

At the 73rd edition of the San Remo FestivalChiara Ferragni participated as co-host during the first and last evening. After being courted for a long time by Amadeus in order for her to participate in the singing festival, in 2022 the digital entrepreneur finally accepted the proposal.

With great honor she presented herself on the stage of Ariston Theater letting go in an exciting monologue. Although a few weeks have passed since the end of the singing festival, recently Fedez’s wife has returned to talk about her experience thanking all those who have been close to her.

However, the digital entrepreneur also took the opportunity to reveal something new detail on his contract. These were hers words:

Two weeks later I still think about how formative my experience was. Perhaps non-experts don’t know it, but out of respect for Rai and its viewers, I decided, already when I accepted the assignment in April, not to accept any type of commercial agreement linked to the Festival.

After making that clarification, the influencer continued his speech explaining to her fans how important it was for her to have attended a event so important: