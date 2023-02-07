In recent days it was he who made fun of her for the accumulated tension

The influencer Chiara Ferragni is in Sanremo and Fedez, her husband, too. Apparently they live in separate houses to focus on different projects during the event. He with Muschio Selvaggio away, she as co-host. On the occasion of his wife’s debut on the Ariston stage, Fedez excited, he follows her on TVletting go of the tension and screaming: “I have children with this woman”.

Everyone’s eyes were focused on the influencer, making his debut on the Ariston stage. His arrival in San Remo did not disappoint expectations. Her Dior dress with plaid stole with the words “Think free” will be talked about for a long time to come.

The influencer seems quite at ease on that stage, despite the difficulty of the stairs and the pressure she has felt on these days before. The same Fedez made fun of her in his Stories, saying he was “draining himself” with fear.

Just yesterday Fedez made fun of his wife, saying she was really tense and scared. After all, it’s not every day you get on the Ariston stage and moreover as a conductor. He should know something since he has recently experienced the same emotions with Francesca Michielin.

Following his wife on TV, however, it is no longer time to make fun of her, but to support her, even if from a distance (not by much, given that he is in Sanremo). And the emotion can be seen on her face as Chiara descends the Ariston stairs for the first time.

Chiara Ferragni in Sanremo, Fedez gets excited seeing her go down the Ariston stairs for the first time

I have children with this woman.

Fedez with this sentence dissolves the tension and shows his emotion for his wife’s success in his Instagram Stories, indulging in a liberating applause, for all the fear accumulated in these hours. It should be noted that the rapper is wearing a t-shirt dedicated to Chiara Ferragni, his partner for years and mother of the beautiful Leone and Vittoria.