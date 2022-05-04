We all know that Chiara Ferragni is in Mexico. She herself has told how difficult it is to leave her children Leone and Vittoria, but she is also lucky because she can leave to do the job she loves leaving them in good hands. To pay homage to the local traditions of the country where she is “on a mission” on behalf of Nespresso, the influencer has chosen a ethnic look.

Chiara Ferragni is in Mexico together with Nespresso, for a special project that involves the company and the influencer. After having published a post in which she explains the difficulties of every working mother who has to leave her children for a few days, here she is at her first public engagement in the country of Latin America.

For this occasion, Chiara Ferragni wanted to pay homage to the country that hosts her, with an ethnic outfit that harks back to Mexican traditions. An obviously casual look but designer to be able to meet the women who grow coffee in the Latin country.

Chiara Ferragni was branded Etro when she met Mexican coffee farmers. A nice emerald green suit with a crop top and high waisted Paisley print pants. Over a beige suede jacket with fringes.

The influencer’s hair was loose on the shoulders, but with some typical Latin country micro braids on the sides of the head, to frame the face with her blonde hair. A decidedly hippie outfit that many have found perfect to celebrate the country that hosts it these days.

Chiara Ferragni in Mexico for a special project in collaboration with the Nespresso brand

The influencer is in the Latin country for a special project with Nespresso, thanks to which she was able to meet women entrepreneurs like her, the women who grow coffee in Mexico.

We can see it next to Pastora Caballero, who told her his story. She is one of the first Veracruz women to become independent with her work. And like Chiara, she is an entrepreneur and also a mother.