It goes without saying that a Clare Ferragni always like to wear luxury clothes and accessories. On the occasion of the arrival of summer, the digital entrepreneur showed off the coolest trend for spring/summer 2023: the “boxer” model shorts. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Chiara Ferragni is one of influencers most loved and talked about in the world. With the arrival of summer, the digital entrepreneur has already prepared her wardrobe and added the trend most loved of this summer season. We are talking about the men’s boxers.

In the case of Chiara Ferragni, the latter sported a pair of shorts “boxer” model with white and blue stripes, characterized by a clearly visible elastic band. On the surface it may seem like a simple piece of underwear but it is not. In fact it is a designer item of clothing Alexander Wang. But how much is the price of the shorts around? The model in question costs more 300 euros.

Fedez’s wife has decided to combine these shorts with a white crop top under a light open designer shirt Prada. Also, to complete her summer look, the woman added a few luxury details including a pair of white-framed sunglasses signed by the Chiara Ferragni brand and a shoulder bag. The latter is the model Hermes light blue colour. We are talking about the Hermès Constance Bag, an exclusive accessory whose price is unknown.

As for shoes, the digital entrepreneur paired it all with a pair of black biker boots belonging to the fashion house Miu Miu. The latter have a value of approx 1590 euros. But what is the total price of Fedez’s wife’s summer look? Pulling the sum of the costs of accessories and clothing, we can say that the influencer’s summer outfit has a value of almost 3000 euros.