Sources close to Chiara Ferragni have revealed how the digital entrepreneur is doing after the Pandori Balocco scandal

This is certainly not a good time to be Chiara Ferragni. Fine of over 1 million euros for Chiara Ferragni and 420 thousand euros for “Balocco”. The digital entrepreneur and the confectionery company have received a fine from the Antitrust due to an unfair commercial practice. In detail, the two companies had advertised “Pandoro Pink Christmas” at a price of 9 euros, making consumers believe they were doing charity.

In detail, purchasing the Sweet Christmas, consumers would have contributed to the purchase of a new machine for the therapeutic treatment of children suffering from Osteosarcoma and Ewing's Sarcoma. However, according to the authorities, the influencer and the confectionery company, who collected the amount above one million euros from the product, they paid nothing to the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin.

The news was commented by fashion critic Mariella Milani who revealed that:

In my opinion, in this case it is right to keep quiet, only time will tell how it will end because the damage to its image has been enormous. Yesterday the news of the pandoro also ended up on the 'Bbc' and the 'New York Post' so it has now gone around the world. Who knows if heads will roll.

Chiara Ferragni, how much the digital entrepreneur is losing after the Pandori Balocco scandal

But how much is the digital entrepreneur losing after the Pandori Balocco scandal? It seems that, for each post shared on her Instagram page, Chiara Ferragni earns approximately 93 thousand euros. The silence in which she has locked herself in these days is causing the digital entrepreneur to lose a clear profit. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out how this much talked about story will evolve.