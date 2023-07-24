The holiday in Sicily for the influencer and entrepreneur with friends.

Relaxing time with friends for Clare Ferragni who for a few days was detached from work and family for a short holiday in the Aeolian Islands. This before going to Sardinia and reaching Fedez and her two children who are waiting for her.

Obviously also the holiday on the Aeolian Islands is documented in detail on social media by the influencer entrepreneur.

For the occasion, Chiara and her friends decided to rent a catamaran to take a tour of the seven islands of the archipelago. The cost?

As told by Fanpages the company that offered the catamaran to Ferragni is la Magic Sailing Charters. The group set sail from Capo D’Orlando towards Lipari. On Instagram Chiara is posting the different breathtaking places she is visiting and of course there was no shortage of stories of her in her onboard cabin full of personalized accessories.

But how much does the tour chosen by Chiara Ferragni cost? Second Fanpages the businesswoman and her friends chartered a model catamaran Lagoon 50 Thor. It is a boat equipped with 5 double cabins and which can accommodate up to 10 people. The boat is naturally equipped with every possible comfort, including 4 bathrooms with showers, a barbecue grill, an equipped kitchen and also a sound system and washing machine.

The complete tour offered by the company and which lasts a week costs 13,400 euros. However, considering that it can accommodate 10 people, spending if divided is not prohibitive.

Chiara Ferragni is therefore enjoying these days alone with friends waiting for her to land in Sardinia where her husband is waiting for her Fedez and the children Leone and Vittoria. A holiday in August to recharge the batteries again waiting for September with all the new projects in view of the end of the year.