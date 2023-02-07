The influencer has already said that the money will go to charity

After his debut on the Ariston stage, everyone is wondering. Chiara Ferragni how much she earns in Sanremo 2023? It would have been revealed the cachet that the influencer takes to participate in the Italian Song Festival. Sum of money that Fedez’s wife will give to charity to anti-violence centers against women, as announced for some time now.

According to rumors leaked from Sanremo, Chiara Ferragni, like presenter of the Sanremo Festival 2023could earn up to 100 thousand euros, for the two evenings in which he will take the Ariston stage together with Amadeus.

The Blonde Salad would fetch 50,000 euros per evening, for a total cachet of 100,000 euros for her appearance on stage. Stage on which she has already made herself stand out for her debut look, with an important message on her placard-stole.

Mind-boggling figures for Chiara Ferragni, who however has already said, at the time of the official announcement of her participation in Sanremo 2023, that they will go totally to charity, for the fight against gender-based violence.

His cachet will in fact be destined for the DiRe association. As claimed by Il Sole 24 Ore, however, it would be a charity work of Brand Activism, “that is (also) an advertising investment to obtain new visibility and consolidate the relationship with its consumers”.

Here is her announcement regarding the decision to donate her salary from Sanremo to charity, for a cause that is very close to her heart.