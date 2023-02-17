The luxury villa in Sanremo where Chiara Ferragni stayed belongs to a well-known Russian billionaire, here are all the details

Clare Ferragni was one of the most loved and talked about faces of the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival. To cover the role of co-host in the singing festival, the influencer headed to the city of Sanremo and for accommodation she chose a luxury villa. But how much is it? Let’s find out the mind-boggling figure together!

Chiara Ferragni attended the 73rd edition of San Remo Festival as co-host. The digital entrepreneur stood by the side of Amadeus during the opening night and the final night, showing off looks through which he wanted to convey messages very important.

In view of his stay in the city of flowers, Chiara Ferragni opted for an accommodation that could offer her the best possible comfort. Indeed, while Fedez he stayed in the Hotel Globo, his wife spent the week in one super luxurious villa. However, the Milanese rapper himself explained why the couple did not stay together:

Yesterday I went to visit my wife, we are in separate houses because I ruin the jovial atmosphere. I went to her because she gave me a list of things I shouldn’t do, including spoilers.

The villa where the influencer stayed belongs to a well-known Russian billionaire. The house is spread over an area of ​​approx 700 m2 and consists of eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three kitchens, a sauna and a gym. It’s not all. The property also offers others services such as the swimming pool, a tennis court and a 30,000-metre park. In addition to a large garage, it also has a airstrip for the helicopter.

Recently, her owner put her on on sale at a cost of 5 million euros but obviously Fedez’s wife only rented it for a week. For what concern rental priceit seems that the influencer has paid out an amount equal to 15 thousand euros to stay in the mega dream villa.