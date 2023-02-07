Only a few hours left until the start of the Sanremo Music Festival 2023 which he will once again see at the helm Amadeus. The presenter will be joined in all 5 evenings by Gianni Morandi and by the female representation which will be composed of Chiara Ferragni, Chiara Francini, Paola Egonu and Francesca Fagnani. Own Clare Ferragni will open and close the event.

As anticipated by Amadeus, all the presenters will have their own personal space during the evening. “All co-hosts have a moment of their own. I started from the beginning to give the co-hosts a role, a moment in which to say what they wanted to say, about the female world or their experience. Chiara Ferragni will do it too, I won’t anticipate anything but there will be a moment when she will be alone on stage and she will say something very interesting” – he unveiled to the microphones of Rtl 102.5.

And the first rumors arrive on the topics that the presenters will deal with in their monologues. There will be great anticipation for Chiara Ferragni who apparently should bring topics dear to her such as the joys and sorrows of her experience as an influencer, entrepreneur and mother with enormous social exposure, to touch on various aspects of great social interest, from the relationship with haters and keyboard lions to female empowerment, from working mothers in the fashion industry to the various aspects of media coverage of existence in many ways unprecedented.

Those who saw the rehearsals in recent days told of a tense Ferragni but very focused on the monologue which apparently did not receive any adjustments from television authors, but the model, entrepreneur and influencer would have written it by herself being able to count on the support and on the feedback from its experienced communication team.

For the other presenters, the theme of their monologues is still top secret except for Paola Egonu who should address the issue of racism.