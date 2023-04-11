Clare Ferragni never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the digital entrepreneur has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The new Louis Vuitton signed bag sported by the fashion blogger and which has a mind-boggling price has not gone unnoticed by everyone. Let’s find out all the details together.

Chiara Ferragni, her husband Fedez and little Leone and Vittoria are spending the Easter holidays in these days Dubai. The digital entrepreneur never misses an opportunity to share the moments spent with her family with her followers. A few days ago some shots did not go unnoticed in which Ferragni showed off her new one pumpkin bag signed Louis Vuitton.

In detail, it is a limited edition which is nothing short of a fortune. The signed pumpkin bag model Louis Vuitton it is considered a real work of art and is one of the most popular models of the famous French brand.

It goes without saying that the bag sported by the digital entrepreneur has intrigued her followers especially as regards the price. Well, brace yourselves because, as already mentioned, the Louis Vuitton pumpkin bag is really worth a fortune.

According to what has emerged, it seems that the bag that Chiara Ferragni has decided to show off in recent days has a cost of 11 thousand euros. It goes without saying that the shots shared by the digital entrepreneur have divided the web. Alongside those who appreciated the Louis Vuitton accessory, there were those who strongly criticized the pumpkin bag with these words:

I prefer a beautiful leather bag that truly remains a unique piece over time.

Or: