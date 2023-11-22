Among the extra luxury details that give a touch of elegance to the furnishings in the new home in Milan by Chiara Ferragni an ancient painting appears that has caught the attention of users. Let’s find out together how much this work of art costs.

Over the last few days, Chiara Ferragni has been busy with the final preparations in view of the move in his new home in Milan. The Ferragnez are expected to move in by next week. Meanwhile, the digital entrepreneur is gradually showing the interior furnishings of the new home to all his fans through a series of stories published on his Instagram profile.

A few days ago, the influencer had published a photo of the living room with an immense cream-colored sofa and the cinema room. Now, another one luxury detail it didn’t go unnoticed by the fans. This time it was Fedez who showed it through a story published on his social account. On a marble wall, next to the cinema room, aartwork, placed in a recess. It is a Square of great value, chosen by the influencer to give uniqueness to the style of his new home.

The painting in question takes the first name of “Portrait of a Man in Armour” which was created by an English master of the 17th century. Currently, we do not know the period precise of its creation but, from the clothing of the man portrayed, we can deduce that it dates back tonoble era of the English court.

Chiara Ferragni: the reason for the unusual purchase

Anyway, one request arises spontaneously: how much did the digital entrepreneur have paid to purchase such an ancient painting? Needless to say, the price is staggering. Therefore, thanks to the website of the Milan auction house “Il ponte” we were able to identify the value of the work of art which is around 2500 euros.

But why did Fedez’s wife make such an unusual purchase? Certainly, it doesn’t happen to everyone to insert works of art into their home every day. Usually, buying paintings reflects a deep passion for art. However, in this case there may be others reasons. In fact, the influencer may have purchased the painting as a form of investment, for aesthetic reasons or because he enjoys furnishing his home with valuable objects.