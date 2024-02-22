Over the last few hours, a bombshell scoop has been circulating in all the gossip newspapers. In fact, news has emerged that the marriage between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez has reached the end of the line. The mega scoop was launched by 'Dagospia' and after the news circulated those directly involved remained silent, deciding not to comment on what is currently circulating about them.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez in the eye of the storm. As already anticipated, a few hours ago 'Dagospia' announced the news of the end of the Ferragnez marriage. According to what was revealed by the well-known newspaper, it seems that the singer left the City Life apartment on Sunday evening and never returned. At the moment, neither the digital entrepreneur nor Fedez have released any statements on the matter but Chiara could soon speak publicly about this news.

Chiara Ferragni guest on Sunday evening at Fabio Fazio to What's the weather like. The presenter himself made the announcement a few minutes ago with these words:

On Sunday 25 February the guests of Che Tempo Che Fa will be: Naomi Campbell, Christian De Sica, Sabrina Ferilli, Paolo Virzì, Luisa Ranieri and The Kolors. Chiara Ferragni will be our guest on Sunday 3 March.

All the fans of the digital entrepreneur can't wait to find out what topics Chiara will discuss from Fabio Fazio. The fashion blogger is ready to confirm the end of her marriage with Fedez right now What's the weather like? We just have to wait until Sunday 3 March to find out if the digital entrepreneur will break her silence regarding the gossip that has shocked everyone.

