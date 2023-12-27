Gassmann: “Charity is not advertised”. Encore with what Giorgia Meloni said to Atreju

The case between the actor Alessandro Gassmann and the “influencer” Chiara Ferragni was historic. Interviewed by Repubblica, he fired off: “Charity should not be declared or advertised, otherwise one might think that it was done to gain an image advantage. But I understand that confidentiality, together with kindness, has completely disappeared. ” Gassman is in fact perfectly right and the memory of him goes to his father, other times:”My father has always done charity in his life and has never spoken about it publicly and it has always made him happy, exclusively for the results obtained, publicizing it would have embarrassed him. Class cannot be taught or bought.”

“But when you give alms, let not your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be done in secret; and your Father, who sees in secret, will give you the reward,” writes the evangelist Matthew. The exact opposite of what happened, with the sensational aggravating circumstance not foreseen by the apostle that the charity was also false.

Sensational then the fall of Ferragni which in just a few days seems to have squandered a wealth of followers and a tangible sign of this is the fact that its stores remained desolately empty in the middle of the holiday period, with a very important company that produces glasses, Safilo, which interrupted the license. The stampede has, for now, affected the shops in Rome and Milan.

There the prestigious Roman headquarters in via del Babuino remained deserted like that of Porta Nuova, in the Lombard capital. The world is cruel to those who have betrayed it. In 2018, on Fedez's birthday, the images on Instagram of the guests at the Carrefour supermarket in Milan who played with food, having no respect for it and wasting it, caused discussion, while millions of people suffer from hunger and were even forgiven. The excesses of Sanremo in which Ferragni showed herself in a nude-like dress just to be at the center of media attention and she succeeded negatively did not help.

They don't help continuous political controversies of the “Ferragnez” who act as the standard bearers of the poor and the derelict while they wallow in the millions, living in the most unbridled luxury. The usual heterogeneity of ends will be said, they want to make a revolution and they are billionaires. Schlein also has an armor technician who pays three hundred euros an hour and she occupies the position of secretary of the Democratic Party, heir to the PCI but she doesn't make a good impression. But this time she really made a big deal with the fake charity of panettone and Easter eggs.

Remembering Mike Bongiorno and a famous phrase that has remained in television history could be said: “Ah ah Mrs Ferragni, I fell on the Pandoro!”. But beyond the jokes, Gassmann got to the point and made himself the bearer of what many think, namely that the limit is full. And both the right and the left now think so, given that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in her final speech in Atreju, said:

“The real model to follow is not the influencers who make a lot of money by wearing clothes or showing bags, echoing the design or even promoting expensive panettoni with which they make people believe they will be doing charity, but whose price only serves to pay millionaires' fees. The true model to follow is the model of those who invent, design and produce that Italian excellence.” And if a left-wing man like Gassmann says it in a super-left newspaper like Repubblica and Giorgia Meloni, a right-wing woman, also thinks so, there must be something true, which goes beyond politics and reaches the territories of ethics.

