Here’s the price of the Chanel shoes the digital entrepreneur received from her mother and sisters for her 36th birthday

Last May 8th Clare Ferragni he turned 36. The digital entrepreneur has decided to celebrate her special day in the company of her family and her friends in a beautiful location on Lake Como. Over the last few hours, the fashion blogger has shared the sparkling gift made for her by her mother Marina and her sisters. Let’s find out together what it is and how much it costs.

Chiara Ferragni never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours she has intrigued a lot a shot that the digital entrepreneur she shared on her Instagram page and which depicts the gift her mom and sisters gave her on her 36th birthday.

In detail, it is a pair of shoes that bear the signature Chanel and which are part of the new Spring/Summer 2023 collection. It goes without saying that Chiara Ferragni’s new slingbacks have intrigued all her followers especially with regard to the price.

Chiara Ferragni, how much do the new Chanel slingbacks cost: here’s the figure

The gift that Chiara Ferragni’s mother and sisters have decided to give to the digital entrepreneur on the occasion of her birthday has a staggering price, to say the least. In detail, the slingbacks signed Chanel are characterized by a low square heel where the brand of the well-known fashion house is present.

Peering on the site, it is possible to discover that Chiara Ferragni’s new shoes have a price of 2900 euros. As soon as she received them, the digital entrepreneur decided to wear them by sharing shots on her Instagram page that literally drove all her numerous followers crazy.