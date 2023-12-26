This is how the digital entrepreneur showed herself together with her children Leone and Vittoria

Chiara Ferragni he is definitely not experiencing a peaceful period. We remind you that the Antitrust fined Chiara Ferragni and “Balocco” for the “Pandoro Pink Christmas”. The digital entrepreneur and the confectionery company had made consumers believe that, by purchasing Christmas dessert, they would be contributing to charity for the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin.

In recent days Rai News has covered the case of which it was the protagonist the digital entrepreneur, also showing images of his first outing after the Pandori scandal. This is what was revealed:

And here is the first exit from the house for Chiara Ferragni since the storm broke out, including a judicial one, due to the events of the Balocco pandoro and the Dolci Preziosi chocolate eggs which the judiciary and the Financial Police are taking an interest in.

And, continuing, Rai News then added:

The influencer, in fact, hadn't left the house for days and didn't show up on social media but this morning she showed up in public. For the issue of the “Pink Christmas” pandoro. the Antitrust imposed a huge fine for unfair commercial practices both on the two companies of the Cremonese entrepreneur and on the Piedmontese company.

Finally, the newspaper concluded the discussion on the digital entrepreneur with these words.

From a criminal point of view, investigations are open in Milan and Cuneo, at present without any suspects or hypothesis of crime – which could be fraud in trade and not fraud – as instead hypothesized by the two complaints, on pandoro and eggs, by Codacons and of Assourt which led to the opening of the investigations.

At the moment Chiara Ferragni has remained in total silence. She has been absent on social media for days now and many are wondering when she will return again. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be further developments regarding this affair lots of talk.