“If you have always wanted to do it and have never tried, don’t be afraid, the whole process is quick and absolutely not painful”, he explains on his social profiles

A photo on social media lying on the bed while donating blood and greeting her followers with her fingers in a ‘V’ as a sign of victory. It is the first time for Chiara Ferragni to publish a post about her experience: “Thanks to all the donors for saving the lives of thousands of people, including that of my husband. I am proud to have become one too.”

“I have wanted to become a blood donor for a long time and today I finally made my first donation – he added – A small gesture which however is not so small: a single donation helps at least three recipient patients (each bag is divided into plasma, platelets and red blood cells) and donated blood also helps research into many diseases and pathologies. Donating blood also has advantages for the donor: with each donation various preventive medicine screenings are carried out. It is taken for granted that hospital facilities have a lot of blood available disposition but – he concludes – I was told that instead encouraging people to donate is very important because there is an ever-increasing need: if you have always wanted to do it and have never tried, don’t be afraid, the whole process is quick and absolutely not painful” .