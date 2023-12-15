The famous societies influencer Italian Chiara Ferragni, Fenice and Tbs Crew, have been sanctioned to pay a fine of more than one million euros, along with the food products company Balocco, which must pay 420,000 euros, for an “incorrect commercial practice”, such as has been made public by the Italian Competition and Market Guarantee Authority (AGCOM). The companies, which made a joint collaboration, “made consumers understand that, when purchasing the pandoro (a traditional Christmas sweet) from Balocco with the name Ferragni would contribute to a donation to the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin to acquire new machinery for the therapeutic treatment of children with osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma,” according to the statement from the transalpine entity. , made public this December 15.

The donation in question was 50,000 euros and had already been made by Balocco months before, while companies linked to Chiara Ferragni raised more than one million euros thanks to this initiative. The Italian authority has fined the companies Fenice and TBS Crew, which manage the brands and rights relating to the personality and personal identity of Chiara Ferragni, respectively, for 400,000 euros and 675,000 euros, and Balocco for 420,000 euros. The influencer, one of the most followed on social networks, has spoken through a statement published in the stories of his Instagram account, where he has more than 29 million followers, shortly after the news broke: “I consider the decision taken against me to be unfair. “I will challenge it before the competent courts.”

More information

Specifically, the Italian entity has highlighted that the unfair practice could be verified in several behaviors, such as “making people believe, in the press release presenting the initiative, that when purchasing the Pandoro Pink Christmas [nombre comercial del producto], consumers would contribute to the donation that, in fact, Balocco had already made.” They have also been accused of spreading false information about the donation and the participation of the influencer on each Pandoro with the Ferragni name, in addition to the fact that this “was offered to the public at a price approximately two and a half times higher than the classic Pandoro,” adds the AGCOM note. Their candy was sold for 9 euros instead of the 3.70 that the white label product costs, which “had also contributed to misleading consumers by reinforcing their perception that they could contribute to the donation.” “This practice has considerably limited the freedom of choice of consumers by increasing their sensitivity towards charitable initiatives, in particular those aimed at helping children affected by serious illnesses”, which represents “an unfair commercial practice, characterized by misleading elements “, concludes the organization. Which adds: “The companies Fenice and TBS Crew collected more than one million euros in remuneration for the license of the Ferragni brands and for the production of advertising content without paying anything to the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin.”

For its part, the influencer Italian, 36 years old, responded a few hours after the Italian authority made her demand public: “I regret that after all my commitment, and that of my family, in charitable matters, we continue to see negativity in an operation in which everything “It was done in good faith.” Ferragni wanted to emphasize that the charitable donation made with Balocco “was for me a fundamental point of the agreement and the most important thing.” And he has also added in his message that the hospital machinery is in the Turin medical center.

Ferragni, ranked 21st in the ranking of Forbes of the content creators who pocket the most money in 2023, she became known thanks to the blog The Blonde Salad, launched in 2009 and in which she began posting her outfits. Little by little he created an empire that employs a hundred people and whose income is estimated at millions of euros thanks to his own clothing brand – he sells sunglasses, bags, clothing and makeup – and his collaborations with other brands. With her husband, Fedez, she is also one of the most popular couples in Italy, which earned them a contract with Amazon Prime to make a reality about his family life on the platform.