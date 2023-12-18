Chiara Ferragni apologizes for the 'Pandoro Balocco case' and Fedez starts the attack against Giorgia Meloni. The Prime Minister, from the Atreju stage, yesterday criticized influencers who inflate their fees with charity. A clear reference to the 'Pandoro case' which involved Ferragni. Fedez, husband of the businesswoman, responded yesterday with a long series of videos. Today, Chiara Ferragni made a mea culpa by announcing in a video that she will donate one million euros to the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin. After the influencer's announcement, Fedez returns to office.

“Dear Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, given that you must be wary of us. It appears to you that the members of your government, even some who are under investigation for serious crimes and others who stop trains as if they were in a taxi, apologize when they make mistakes and they pay out of their own pocket? Let me know”, writes the rapper on Instagram.

“Since you found the time to talk about us who work with the web, why don't you talk to us about Santanchè, the La Russa family, the condemned former undersecretary Montaruli, Andrea Del Mastro and the story could continue ad infinitum. Giorgia Meloni, nothing “A few words about them, nothing? Eh, the country's priorities, dear Prime Minister. See you at the family day with Elon Musk”, he adds.