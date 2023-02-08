He’s heard all sorts of things throughout his career, but now that he’s had the chance to step onto what is arguably the most important stage in Italy, Clare Ferragni has demonstrated, once again, that if she has become one of the most important influencers in the world, it is because she really knows how to do her job. At the Ariston, during the first evening of Sanremo, you perfectly combined the two fields in which you work: fashion and communication. She merged them into her clothes, each with a concrete message that concerns herself, but also many other people around the world. The shame, the hate, the fight against sexism. Let’s see one by one the clothes worn by Chiara Ferragni during the prime time and their meaning, all signed by Dior, but made with input from Ferragni herself and stylist Fabio Maria Damato.