Pantene and Pannelli unload Chiara Ferragni, the goods withdrawn from the shelves: Here's what's happening and the various rumors

Chiara Ferragni at the center of a new storm that sees two other brands as protagonists who, in the last few hours, have decided to “dump” it. After what happened to our Influencer for the Pandoro Balocco case, the latter continues to lose followers but above all credibility regarding previous collaborations and her charitable initiatives.

In fact, the digital entrepreneur is going through a really dark period for which she has preferred to remain silent for most of the time, convinced that her lawyers can demonstrate her good faith about what happened.

The judicial scandal that sees her involved day after day is bringing her ever lower both in terms of image but also what has to do with the various collaborations.

In fact, in the last few hours, two other well-known brands have decided to distance themselves from Ferragni, ending any type of collaboration with her. Here are the details of what is happening.

Chiara Ferragni, dumped by Pannelli and Pantene: goods removed from shelves

The decision of the two well-known brands is anticipated Selvaggia Lucarelli who explained how Chiara is now going through the worst period of her life. We are talking about Pantene and Perfetti who wanted to distance themselves from the well-known Influencer and her work done over the years.

It is Selvaggia Lucarelli who reports on his Instagram profile how Pantene And Perfect have decided to definitively abandon Ferragni. According to the testimony reported by Perfetti in recent days to Fanpage, we can read: “Since it is a Limited Edition gradual withdrawal was already planned of the unsold items on the market since November last year, even if this communication is actually recent but in other points action has already been taken in the past. There is a need to free up space, as always happens.”

According to the latter, in fact, the advertising campaign with the Influencer would end in a completely natural way. As for instead Pantenethe company has decided for now not to comment on the matter with any official note.