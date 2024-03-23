We all know the great difficulties that Chiara Ferragni is going through recently. Despite everything, however, this woman has never lost the strength to look forward and does everything to guarantee serenity for her children. So welcome to Feliciona.

Chiara Ferragni

Let's find out together what it is and the reason why Chiara Ferragni decided to make this decision.

Chiara Ferragni and the warning from Fedez

We all face ups and downs in life, but at times it feels like the world is collapsing beneath our feet. This is what is happening to Chiara Ferragni, which saw his economic empire disappear but also his great love story with Fedez.

After days of doubts and mysteries, the influencer revealed that she had been left by her husband, who would not have cared in the slightest about all the negative matters that literally hit her suddenly.

Feliciona, Chiara Ferragni, Leone and Vittoria

Relations between the two are not improving, however, as Fedez would have warned the influencer from publishing the messages photo of children on social media. This is the reason why Leo and Victoria they have been appearing for several days only from behind and no longer brightening people's days with their beautiful blue eyes.

On the other hand, however, Ferragni also decided to warn Fedez from speaking about his position “Beasts”. This is because the intent of the Milanese entrepreneur was to go to broadcast from Francesca Fagnani and tell the details of the matter that happened to his ex-wife following the Pandoro gate.

Chiara Ferragni welcomes Feliciona

Chiara Ferragni she decided to be happy and to shape her private life towards a change that could be an example for her children. Precisely for this reason she is doing everything to guarantee them carefree which should be the basis of a happy and peaceful childhood.

This is the reason that led Chiara to purchase a very large one plant to take to his home in Milan and which was actually renamed as Feliciona. It is a beautiful plant with large green leaves, which seems to exude joy and light thanks to its desire to live. Chiara Ferragni and Feliciona I present to you Feliciona: not just a plant, but a place in the house where we can reflect and always remind ourselves of the small daily happinesses. Welcome to the Feliciona family. We grow together, under the same sky, nourished by light, love and positivity.

These are the words that the beautiful influencers he decided to publish on social media, obviously attaching many shots of the plant together with his children. We hope that the power of nature and life can give this woman a bit of lightness.

