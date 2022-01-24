Fenice, Chiara Ferragni looking for a partner: “Let’s open the capital to a private equity fund”

Chiara Ferragni has no intention of stopping, the Italian influencer and entrepreneur aims to grow more and more. While preparing to move, in the second half of the year, in new headquarters in via Turati in Milan, to accelerate the growth process, he decided to make room for a fund of private equity in the capital of Fenice, the company that produces the brand that bears his name. L writes it‘Economy, supplement of Corriere della Sera adding that the research formally started last week with the assignment of the mandate to Bnp who will support the influencer-entrepreneur in the search for a partner.

This week will start the first polls. “We have always had the idea of ​​having a fund in the capital, but first we had to put the company financially in order and find harmony,” said Ferragni. “Today, after two years of work, since I took over the leadership of the company and the results are coming, it is the right time to have a financial partner. It is my goal now: I do not intend to monetize my holdings, but I want that the company grows “, added the entrepreneur.

If in Phoenix, new name of what was initially called Serendipity, the arrival of the financial partner is expected, on the other side Sisterhood it will increasingly assume the role of holding company by shifting operating activities to the subsidiary Tbs Crew, which owns by the way The blond Salad from which the entrepreneurial story of Ferragni, after last June the influencer became its sole shareholder by taking over the shares offormer partner Morgese. The forecasts “very cautious with respect to what we already have in place”, explains Ferragni, for 2022 speak of one Fenice with an aggregate turnover of 61 million up by 130 million, with revenues from royalties for 12.5 million up by 172% and a gross operating margin of 2.4 million.