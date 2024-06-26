Chiara Ferragni posts a video that reads: “Then suddenly I stopped loving her, from one hour to the next.” A dig for Fedez?

The digs on social media don’t stop Chiara Ferragni And Fedez, waiting for the real battlefield which will be the Milan court for the divorce case. This time the influencer launched a not too veiled invective at her future ex-husband after the photo posted on Instagram in front of the bust of Napoleon.

In particular Chiara Ferragni he posted on TikTok a video accompanied by an audio that reads: “Then suddenly I stopped loving her, from one hour to the next. At eight in the evening I was madly in love, at nine forty-five I didn’t care anymore: it was over, I was cured.” While playing the audio, the influencer mimes the words with an amused expression and for the caption of the video she chose “Men”. It’s hard not to think that it refers to the end of the relationship with Fedez.

In the meantime, the rapper has announced that he will open his own channel on Onlyfans but that there will be no sexual content.