Chiara Ferragni covered in insults for her provocative outfit

Chiara Ferragni attacked again on social media: this time the influencer ended up in the sights of followers because of her outfit chosen to sponsor a well-known French brand.

In fact, the digital entrepreneur practically showed herself in her underwear and with sheer tights, a leather jacket, sneakers and a hat.

Needless to say, the outfit sparked hundreds of comments. “Let’s bet that if I go out in my underwear tomorrow, the police will stop me?” wrote a follower.

And again: “Tights with sneakers and in underwear… then we shouldn’t say anything? Come on, it’s terrible!”

“Think of yourself as free, but bad taste remains, whoever goes around dressed or rather undressed like this, you can be slim and beautiful as long as you want, but trash remains” is another of the comments that can be read on the profile Instagram of Chiara Ferragni.

“But combined like this to go where? I hope only to take pictures” writes a follower. “Going out in your underwear is a great alternative when you have nothing to wear” joked another user.

Chiara Ferragni did not reply to the comments, also because in the meantime she celebrated 29 million followers on Instagram.