This morning Chiara Ferragni posted a photo where she is immortalized while taking a shower. Some users have gotten into a retrograde controversy that a mother couldn’t show her body online, but the digital entrepreneur responds in the stories.

Chiara Ferragni is not new to the antiquated and retrograde controversies of some users. This time in the viewfinder there is a post of her in which she is photographed while taking a shower.

According to the controversy that has arisen because of the post, a mother, as a mother, would lose all right to show her body in the name of safeguarding the patriarchy.

Chiara Ferragni does not accept the controversy and responds from her Instagram stories.

Chiara Ferragni and the photo in the shower

Nothing amazing about it post of Chiara Ferragni this morning: simply one photo who portrays her from behind while taking a shower.

To cover the nudity, theemoji of a fishing positioned above the butt to cover, but also to render the photo joking.

A post which has not been understood by some users of Instagram, who cried out in scandal why Chiara Ferragni she is a mother and according to no one knows what patriarchal dogma, she would disrespect her children by showing her body.

Chiara Ferragni’s answer

Shortly after, in the Instagram stories Chiara Ferragni posted another image warning i followers of the release of a new one photo, in this case a “hot photo“.

The digital entrepreneur, who does not accept criticism and has always fought on social for the liberation of women from the constraints of patriarchy, it adds to the story Instagram a note that makes fun of his detractors: “but you are a mom“Echoes Chiara Ferragni, repeating the criticism most advanced today regarding the post.

Shortly thereafter, the story in which Chiara announces that she also underwent the second dose of vaccine against the COVID-19, therefore going to throw a dig at all the conspiracy theorists who in recent weeks had insinuated that she had not really vaccinated.

