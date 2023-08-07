The case born from a photo shared by both with the words “Ciao Amore”

Riccardo Cristilli – Milan

Prominent personalities, whether they are VIPs, politicians, influencers, must pay attention to what they publish and write on social media. Their every shot, every word of theirs is subject to interpretations that are amplified in the echo of the web. There couple formed by Fedez and Chiara Ferragni is among those most interested in this phenomenon, as demonstrated by the last photo published.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, the photo at sunset a goodbye? — Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they have published a photo shared on both profiles in which they are embraced, on a cliff, while exchanging a kiss at sunset. A romantic photo, one might say. Too bad that the words "Ciao Amore" with which it was shared has become the subject of interpretations of all kinds. Thus the rumor spread that the two had published that photo to say goodbye, a sort of last kiss before saying goodbye and parting their ways. After all, it had been a few months since rumors about the possible breakup of the couple had re-emerged, the two were sharing family photos and videos by the sea and everything seemed too serene. While the case was amplified by bouncing between the different sites, Chiara Ferragni's answer arrived.

Chiara Ferragni's answer — Through a video on TikTok, the digital entrepreneur not only did clarity on the relationship with Fedez but he also attacked all this chatter born of a simple romantic photo. "Yesterday I took this beautiful excursion with faith. They took this very romantic photo of us at sunset while we kiss" said Chiara Ferragni in the video. "He published it and wrote 'hello love' as a caption. And today I see a thousand articles that see this Hello Love as a goodbye. But in what sense? Does it seem normal to you? I can't figure it out". Each sentence, each photo can have different interpretations depending on who is watching and who is reading. If on the one hand it is so legitimate for VIPs to post photos, write messages on social networks, they can likewise be interpreted differently from what was their original intention. So a dedication of love can seem like a farewell message.

the controversies — Even during the holidays a Ibiza together with Leone and Vittoria, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez find a way to end up at the center of articles and controversies. As for the photo in a free beach on the Spanish island, which has attracted several critical comments. Thus the photo at sunset, a kiss at the height of a hike with a romantic intent was mistaken for a farewell message. In any case, it was another opportunity to talk about the couple Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, helping to raise the attention towards them both of those who already follow them on various social networks, and of some curious people who wanted to see the photograph.

the wait for the episode of The Ferragnez — At the bottom in a few weeks up Prime Videos should come out the extra episode of The Ferragnez dedicated to the Sanremo period, in particular to Chiara Ferragni's preparation for the Festival, with the cameras following them in the Ligurian city and on the Ariston stage. It is not clear whether there will be comments, clips regarding the alleged dispute following the kiss from Rosa Chemical to Fedez during his performance. Or if there will be Chiara Ferragni's reactions to her husband's various initiatives in those days, which have created a lot of controversy and risked obscuring her participation on Chiara's Ariston stage. All that remains is to wait to see this new episode, while the second season continues to be stationed among the most viewed on Prime Video in Italy.