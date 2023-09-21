These are the words of the digital entrepreneur: “The love for Mati will never fade”

In these last hours Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are causing a lot of talk because of the new addition to the family, the dog Paloma. A few months after Mati’s death, the digital entrepreneur and her husband decided to surprise little Leone and Vittoria and welcome a new fur baby into their home.

Chiara Ferragni’s mother, Marina Di Guardodecided to give it to the Ferragnez family as a gift Paloma, a beautiful and sweet dog. The images shared by the digital entrepreneur and her husband have divided the web. If on the one hand there were those who commented on Paloma’s arrival in a positive way, on the other there were many who criticized the couple for the choice made.

Among the many comments written under the shots shared by Chiara Ferragni and Fedez we can in fact read:

Superb, but adopting a less ‘cool’ stray, but wonderful all the same, right?

Or:

And this time too you missed the opportunity to go and get a dog from the shelter.

It’s still:

It would have been a good example to take the dog to the shelter for the people who follow you.

In the last few hours the digital entrepreneur has decided to let loose a long outburst that has not gone unnoticed. After welcoming little Paloma into her home, Chiara Ferragni wrote on social media: