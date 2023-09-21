These are the words of the digital entrepreneur: “The love for Mati will never fade”
In these last hours Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are causing a lot of talk because of the new addition to the family, the dog Paloma. A few months after Mati’s death, the digital entrepreneur and her husband decided to surprise little Leone and Vittoria and welcome a new fur baby into their home.
Chiara Ferragni’s mother, Marina Di Guardodecided to give it to the Ferragnez family as a gift Paloma, a beautiful and sweet dog. The images shared by the digital entrepreneur and her husband have divided the web. If on the one hand there were those who commented on Paloma’s arrival in a positive way, on the other there were many who criticized the couple for the choice made.
Among the many comments written under the shots shared by Chiara Ferragni and Fedez we can in fact read:
Superb, but adopting a less ‘cool’ stray, but wonderful all the same, right?
Or:
And this time too you missed the opportunity to go and get a dog from the shelter.
It’s still:
It would have been a good example to take the dog to the shelter for the people who follow you.
In the last few hours the digital entrepreneur has decided to let loose a long outburst that has not gone unnoticed. After welcoming little Paloma into her home, Chiara Ferragni wrote on social media:
I thought that the moment another dog entered my life something would change and I would be able to think a little less about my partner of 13 years, Mati. Instead it is exactly the opposite. Every movement of her, scent and noise of her brings me back to the reality of things. Mati is now on the speech bubble that the children greet every morning, and Paloma is our new adventure companion. It’s a melancholy feeling that I feel: it’s as if I suddenly realized that Mati is no longer really part of this family and can only look at me with her big eyes from up there, while all this time she had been my certainty. against all the wrong things in the world. We forget many things over time but never how someone made us feel: you were the truest and most loving companion I could wish for Mati. I hope you can always remember it from that little cloud up there. I will always miss you and rightly so, because a love like that never runs out.
