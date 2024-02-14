The Balocco company has initiated legal action against the Competition and Market Authority, contesting the fine imposed by the Antitrust. The decision was taken after the AgCm sanctioned the Piedmontese company with a fine of 420,000 euros, following the controversy relating to the Pandoro “Pink Christmas” initiative and the scandal that involved Chiara Ferragni Two months earlier.

The war continues Balocco against the Antitrust fine. The Piedmontese company claims that the measure is unfair and, over the last few hours, has announced its intention to demonstrate its innocence. In the official communication, Balocco declared that he is contesting the provision of the AgCmhighlighting the reasons why he believes it is unfair.

The announcement of the Balocco company

To spread theannouncement it was the same company with these words:

Today he challenged the provision made by the Competition and Market Authority in relation to the Pandoro Pink Christmas initiative, as it was deemed unfair

In a note we read that the company is ready to resort to TAR of Lazio in order to demonstrate that he acted correctly:

The company is determined to demonstrate also before the Lazio Regional Administrative Court that it has operated correctly and is confident that the provision will be cancelled.

The legal battle of Balocco and Chiara Ferragni

So, the decision to appeal to the TAR of Lazio highlights Balocco's determination to defend his position and contest the decisions of the regulatory authority. There legal battle promises to be long and complex. In fact, the Piedmontese company is ready to commit to proving its innocence and taking all the necessary measures to obtain afavorable outcome.

This is how a new chapter of the Pandoro “Pink Christmas” case. After the imposition of the sanction by the Antitrust, ainvestigation by the Milan Prosecutor's Office, which included Alessandra Balocco, CEO of Balocco, and Chiara Ferragni in the register of suspects for aggravated fraud. However, from next March, the organization of the interrogations for Chiara Ferragni, her close collaborator Fabio D'Amato, the entrepreneur Alessandra Balocco and the other subjects involved in the Milanese investigation.