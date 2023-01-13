Davide Maggio did not go lightly with Chiara Ferragni and, in fact, in these hours the television critic has told the public some unexpected background on Fedez’s wife who, apparently, in Sanremo would be behaving in a really strange way!

Albeit recently Clare Ferragni told the public that he will donate all his salary from Sanremo to an association against violence against women, there are many who continue to dislike the presence of the girl on stage.

Between criticisms received, in these hours those of Davide Maggio, television critic and Sanremo expert, also came out, who made it known how the Ferragni has been renamed “Clare Majesty” due to its aptitude to want to excel already starting from behind the scenes.

Chiara Ferragni: framed by the report

Davide Maggio, like most Italians, can’t wait to see it begin San Remo, arrived at his 73rd edition. The gossip expert, however, said he was above all curious to see Chiara Ferragni at work.

Not for “sadism in seeing yet another influencer capitulate in the litmus test with the real audience, ambit and broader than generalist TV” but for “curiosity true to understand to what extent and in what way the fabulous world of Chiara made up of shots, filters, supplied, collab, glass bells and ivory towers“.

The man also let it be known that, judging by the first ‘behind the scenes’ intercepted, Fedez’s wife would have already started to “do a little whims like a diva”.

It seems he has no intention of posing with the others co-hosts from the kermesse for the usual photo shoots. For her, only solo shots. From the series: ‘Girls supporting girls but not co-hosts”.

Maggio let it be known, who underlined how even Chiara would have asked for one room all hers near the press box for to chill out and prepare before confrontation with journalists!

Laughing stuff for those who know the timing of those meetings in the city ​​of flowers and, more generally, the frenzy of a media mincer like San Remo.

What do you think?