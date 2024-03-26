After the various warnings from Chiara Ferragni, the fear is that Fedez a Belve will talk more than necessary about the alleged ongoing divorce. Francesca Fagnani promises to let him speak as she prefers

The return of Francesca Fagnani's program to TV is highly anticipated. What makes the wait more frantic is the first guest of this new season. Fedez to Belve he will tell everything, freewheeling, without brakes of any kind. Although warnings would be forthcoming from Chiara Ferragni regarding the alleged divorce. Francesca Fagnani, however, adds that nothing has arrived to her, so she will have no scruples.

There Rai 2 broadcast returns to prime time starting April 2nd. Among the guests announced there will be Matteo Salvini, who apparently will be the first interviewed by the beast. But all the viewers will wait for the next guest.

After last year's about-face, finally Fedez arrives in Belve. According to what has been leaked, it will be a heart-to-heart interview, during which all the topics that the presenter and rapper deem appropriate will be addressed.

In recent days there had been talk of a possibility warn the singer Milanese sent by his ex-wife, from whom he is apparently separating. A necessary communication to avoid touching painful notes.

In the letter Chiara Ferragni she would have asked the father of her children to avoid talking about the divorce that, apparently, the couple is facing. The fact that they no longer show their children's faces is a clear indication that the separation is underway.

Fedez will be able to talk to Belve about everything, other than a warning

Francesca Fagnani, remembering that Fedez should have already been up guest in the last edition, announces that he has not received any warning. Furthermore, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, you recall that you did not agree with Rai's decision to block your interview after the events in Sanremo.

The rapper, therefore, will be free to answer every question, stating that the focus of his guest will certainly not be marriage. She will treat him like all the other guests, to outline a complete personal portrait, which will include professional life and private life. “I'm sure Fedez will be cooperative“, then adds the presenter.